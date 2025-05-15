PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.

BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2025,

updated May 15, 2025



Large OEMs in China stopped installing Windows on new PCs. This is a GAME-CHANGING MOVE. In Russia, more PCs no longer come with American chips; the chipsets they use cannot run Windows.

With Windows down to 11% in South Africa, where mobile devices are prevalent (running Android/Linux), it worth narrowing down the data for desktops/laptops alone because it then looks like Windows is down to just over 50% and GNU/Linux "proper" (not counting Chromebooks) is at almost 5%.

The demise of Windows is measurable; "Linux has been quietly moving from niche to mainstream," ZDNet said this week, "and this is why." █

