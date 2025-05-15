original
BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited
Large OEMs in China stopped installing Windows on new PCs. This is a GAME-CHANGING MOVE. In Russia, more PCs no longer come with American chips; the chipsets they use cannot run Windows.
With Windows down to 11% in South Africa, where mobile devices are prevalent (running Android/Linux), it worth narrowing down the data for desktops/laptops alone because it then looks like Windows is down to just over 50% and GNU/Linux "proper" (not counting Chromebooks) is at almost 5%.
The demise of Windows is measurable; "Linux has been quietly moving from niche to mainstream," ZDNet said this week, "and this is why." █
Image source: htxt.co.za