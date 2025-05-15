news
Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors
Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.
It also adds support for encrypting stored user configuration data, support for storing passwords as hash instead of plaintext, and additional post-installation menu options, including Reboot, Chroot (Into installed system), and Exit (Into the Archiso).