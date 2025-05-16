On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

news

3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2025



Windows 11 was a strange shift in Microsoft's approach to new operating systems. Previously, if you wanted to install a new edition of Windows on your computer, it came down to whether your hardware was powerful enough to handle it. If you could use the new OS without slowing down or crashing regularly, you were all set. If you couldn't, you upgraded.

Windows 11 changed that. Now, you could own a computer that can handle whatever Windows 11 threw at it, but it was still deemed incompatible. The biggest culprit was TPM 2.0, a hard CPU requirement that Microsoft has stood by since its introduction. It doesn't matter how well your PC could render Windows 11; you weren't allowed in if the processor didn't support TPM 2.0.

So, we're five months away from Windows 10 losing support. According to StatCounter, while many people have already switched to Windows 11, the majority of Windows users are still on 10. That's a lot of people whose PCs won't be supported anymore in October.

In Microsoft's ideal world, all of those people will get rid of their Windows 10 PCs and purchase a new one. In reality, there are a lot more options people have at their disposal, and one of them is Linux.

