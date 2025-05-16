news
3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had
Windows 11 was a strange shift in Microsoft's approach to new operating systems. Previously, if you wanted to install a new edition of Windows on your computer, it came down to whether your hardware was powerful enough to handle it. If you could use the new OS without slowing down or crashing regularly, you were all set. If you couldn't, you upgraded.
Windows 11 changed that. Now, you could own a computer that can handle whatever Windows 11 threw at it, but it was still deemed incompatible. The biggest culprit was TPM 2.0, a hard CPU requirement that Microsoft has stood by since its introduction. It doesn't matter how well your PC could render Windows 11; you weren't allowed in if the processor didn't support TPM 2.0.
So, we're five months away from Windows 10 losing support. According to StatCounter, while many people have already switched to Windows 11, the majority of Windows users are still on 10. That's a lot of people whose PCs won't be supported anymore in October.
In Microsoft's ideal world, all of those people will get rid of their Windows 10 PCs and purchase a new one. In reality, there are a lot more options people have at their disposal, and one of them is Linux.