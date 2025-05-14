news
Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)
-
Red Hat ☛ How to integrate vLLM inference into your macOS and iOS apps [Ed: Red Hat pushing hype and slop for Apple (proprietary)]
Imagine this scenario: Your company has carefully selected an open source large language model (LLM) as its foundation for generative AI, meticulously aligning and tuning it with proprietary data to meet specific business needs. As a macOS and iOS developer, you’ve just received the green light: the model is ready to integrate with applications. Your first assignment is to harness this finely tuned LLM to create an internal chatbot, bringing its advanced conversational abilities to life for users on macOS and iOS devices your company uses.
-
Red Hat ☛ How Insights events enhance system life cycle management
A significant portion of a system administrator's tasks revolves around maintaining system health and ensuring operational efficiency. Red Hat Insights provides proactive monitoring and analytics to help organizations manage their systems effectively. With the recent addition of new inventory events, operations teams can gain even deeper visibility into system life cycles, allowing them to automate responses and reduce manual intervention. By leveraging these events, organizations can trigger automated workflows, such as opening a ServiceNow ticket for new system registrations, escalating stale systems in PagerDuty, or initiating security remediations.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Learning to ride the OpenShift Virtualization wave
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is that summer breeze.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Crossroads: automotive software expansion and the evolving software developer talent pool
More recently, with the rise of the software-defined vehicles (SDV), automakers are embracing the need to increase their software content and reimagine their entire software architecture. This shift is driven in part by the consolidation of computing elements into fewer, more powerful domain and zonal controllers—supporting multiple functions on the same hardware—but also by the need for continuous post-sale innovation and smooth car-to-cloud connectivity.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond tokens per second: Unlocking smarter enterprise AI with inference-time scaling
Leverage fully open source, Apache/MIT-licensed models
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the winners of the 19th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards
A community-wide, online voting process will determine which customer is distinguished as the 2025 Red Hat Innovator of the Year. Voting is now open and will close at 9 a.m. ET on May 15. The winner will be announced on May 21, 2025, during Red Hat Summit. To vote for the 2025 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/innovation-awards.
-
IBM’s software unit buys $20m Israeli AI startup Jounce [Ed: IBM buying buzzwords and revenue; is that where the borrowed money goes? Hype and acquired revenue?]