Updates From the 'Debian Family'
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: DebConf 25 preparations, PyPA tools updates, Removing libcrypt-dev from build-essential and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
DebConf 25 Preparations, by Stefano Rivera and Santiago Ruano Rincón
DebConf 25 preparations continue.
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in April 2025
Welcome to our fourth report from the Reproducible Builds project in 2025. These monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month, and highlight items of news from elsewhere in the increasingly-important area of software supply-chain security. Lastly, if you are interested in contributing to the Reproducible Builds project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Bits from the DPL
Dear Debian community,
This is bits from the DPL for April.
End of 10
I am sure I was speaking in the interest of the whole project when joining the "End of 10" campaign. Here is what I wrote to the initiators:
Hi Joseph and all drivers of the "End of 10" campaign,