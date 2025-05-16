news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2025



Quoting: Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor - Liliputing —

The Rockchip RK3588 processor family has been around for a few years now, and it has proven to be a popular option for single-board computers, laptops, and other devices that generally run Android or Linux-based software.

More recently we’ve started to see folks tap this chip for use in Linux smartphones. The first was the Liberux NEXX that was announced earlier this year ahead of an upcoming crowdfunding campaign. Another is the Divine D. smartphone, which is still in the early stages of development. But developers recently showed a mobile Linux distro booting on an early prototype of the phone’s mainboard.