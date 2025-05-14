news

Quoting: Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades —

Grafana, an open-source cloud-native observability platform designed for visualizing metrics, logs, and traces collected from various applications, widely adopted in DevOps circles, announced the general availability of version 12.

The main novelty – Grafana 12 formalizes the shift towards “observability as code.” Now, dashboards, alerts, and recording rules can be fully managed through code-centric workflows...