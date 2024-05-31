Endless OS 6: How desktop Linux may look, one day
Quoting: Endless OS 6: How desktop Linux may look, one day —
EndlessOS 6 is a toughened and much-simplified immutable Debian 12 with a friendly GNOME-based desktop, aimed at kids, education, and novice users.
It's the latest version of Endless OS, a radical Linux-based OS and possibly the longest-established immutable distribution around. We looked at Endless OS 5 early last year, and while it was quite different from older versions, the new release seems to be a more modest, incremental update.
Version 6 is based on Debian 12.5, with a custom desktop based on GNOME 43.9, which defaults to Wayland for its display. It uses the Pipewire 1.0 sound server, the Red Hat-backed OStree tool for atomic OS upgrades, and comes with both GNOME Web and Chromium browsers – ready-configured to block adverts – and the GNOME Software application for Flatpack apps and system updates. This is not a ChromeOS rival: it's a general-purpose OS, more useful offline than most, able to run on modestly specified computers and aimed at teaching novices and getting them online safely.