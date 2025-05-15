That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Debian's AWKward essential set

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2025



The Debian project has the concept of essential packages, which provide the bare minimum functionality considered absolutely necessary (or "essential") for a system to function. Packages tagged as essential, and the packages that are required by the set of essential packages, are always installed as part of a Debian system. However, Debian's packaging rules do not require developers to explicitly declare dependencies on that set of packages (the essential set) but they can simply rely on the fact that those will always be present. That means that changing the essential set, as the project may wish to do occasionally, is more complicated than it should be. This came to light recently when a Debian developer asked what might be required to remove mawk to slim down the project's container images.

Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter. He wondered if it was possible to remove mawk from the default set of tools in the upcoming Debian 13 ("trixie") release to reduce the size of the Debian container image. If not, then what might be the blockers to doing so?

