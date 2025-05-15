Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Internet Society

Five Years of Collaboration Between the Global Encryption Coalition and Internet Society Chapters

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.  

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

Tor Project blog

Introducing oniux: Kernel-level Tor isolation for any Linux app

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

news

Debian's AWKward essential set

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2025

The Debian project has the concept of essential packages, which provide the bare minimum functionality considered absolutely necessary (or "essential") for a system to function. Packages tagged as essential, and the packages that are required by the set of essential packages, are always installed as part of a Debian system. However, Debian's packaging rules do not require developers to explicitly declare dependencies on that set of packages (the essential set) but they can simply rely on the fact that those will always be present. That means that changing the essential set, as the project may wish to do occasionally, is more complicated than it should be. This came to light recently when a Debian developer asked what might be required to remove mawk to slim down the project's container images.

Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter. He wondered if it was possible to remove mawk from the default set of tools in the upcoming Debian 13 ("trixie") release to reduce the size of the Debian container image. If not, then what might be the blockers to doing so?

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
after Cherry
Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]
Search soon?
ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS
Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux
NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app
Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More
gaming leftovers
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
 
Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
now outside paywalls
Debian's AWKward essential set
Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How
After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.
Android Leftovers
The fullscreen Google Account switcher on Android is just bad
Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades
Grafana 12 observability platform lands with Drilldown GA
RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit
Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers
GNOME 49 Finally to Use Showtime as Default Video Player
Due to GTK4 port, GNOME introduced some new core apps to replace the old ones
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Proprietary Traps and Openwashing
bad things
Security Leftovers
and TCO
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian and more
KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025
some events and programs
FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops
FreeBSD is available free of charge and comes with the source code
Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released
some Fedora leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoEMP, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More
leftovers about software
Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux
4 stories
The 5 most customizable Linux desktop environments - when you want it your way
What makes Linux the most flexible operating system on the planet
today's howtos
one last batch tor today
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers, 10 total
Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)
mostly redhat.com
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32
Hardware picks
Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features
official blog
Wintel TCO (Windows and Intel)
Security breaches
Android Leftovers
Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive
Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling
Nobara Linux 42 adopts Brave as default, offers kernel 6.14, GNOME 48, KDE 6.3.4
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy
Two years ago, I bought a Slimbook Titan, a beefy machine running Linux
RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project
The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe
10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience
Now that the dust has cleared from the grand unleashing of Ubuntu 25.04
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ubuntu and more
Updates From the 'Debian Family'
Debian updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
Memories and plans
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Some hardware news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
Linux related news
Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
Software updates
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
from the IBM universe
Security Leftovers
bugs and patches, bad passwords too
today's howtos
mostly idroot
FreeBSD and OpenBSD updates
Some BSD news
Android Leftovers
Android launches new protections against phone call scammers
Neptune OS — A German Distro With a Multimedia Focus
Quick, think of a Linux distro named after a planet
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
How to watch Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition today
I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages
As someone who uses Debian on a daily basis due to its stable nature
Linux 6.15-rc6
new RC is out
nip4 is an image processing spreadsheet
This is free and open source software
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
11 mew stories
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Broken Telephone or Real Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Today? (May 13 2025) [original]
This is good news for GNU/Linux
Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
If you’ve been patiently waiting to do an in-place upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 from 24.10
marcador is a minimal bookmark manager
This project is heavily inspired by buku
GNOME: An accessibility update
Is Fedora accessible now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles