Best Free and Open Source Software

coturn is an implementation of TURN and STUN Server - LinuxLinks
coturn is an implementation of TURN and STUN Server. The TURN Server is a VoIP media traffic NAT traversal server and gateway.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Loop - LinuxLinks
Microsoft Loop is an online collaborative workspace offering a variety of features to help users gather, organize, and build notes, ideas, and projects.
Loop is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
YaST2 is a GRUB graphical configuration tool for openSUSE - LinuxLinks
YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) is a Linux operating system setup and configuration tool.
YaST is featured in the openSUSE Linux distribution, as well as in SUSE’s derived commercial distributions. It is also part of the defunct United Linux.
YaST features tools that can configure many aspects of the system including GRUB.