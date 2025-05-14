news
Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
-
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Looking at the Location of FOSSY
We at Software Freedom Conservancy are excited to bring you the third edition of the FOSSY (Free and Open Source Software Yearly) conference in Portland, Oregon. We have staffers living locally in Oregon, and the long history of OSCON in Portland are among the reasons we started FOSSY there.
-
Orhun Parmaksız ☛ Am I a musician yet? - Superbooth 2025 Experience
I went to Berlin for a music event and here is what happened.
-
A frenetic week, from Software Heritage Symposium to FOSDEM 2025
The last few days of January and the first days of February were intense. I participated in several events leading up to FOSDEM 2025.
-
System76 ☛ 10 Years of Memories at LinuxFest Northwest
System76 reminisces on the last 10 years attending LinuxFest Northwest.