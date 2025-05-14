news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Multiple security issues in Screen
The SUSE Security Team has published an article detailing several security issues it has uncovered with GNU Screen. This includes a local root exploit when Screen is shipped setuid-root, as it is in some GNU/Linux and BSD distributions.
-
GNU ☛ screen @ Savannah: GNU Screen v.5.0.1 is released
Screen is a full-screen window manager that multiplexes a physical terminal between several processes, typically interactive shells.
5.0.1 is a security fix release. It includes only few code fixes, types and security issues. It doesn't include any new features.
-
Security Week ☛ Apple Patches Major Security Flaws in iOS, macOS Platforms
Apple rolls out iOS and macOS platform updates to fix serious security bugs that could be triggered simply by opening an image or video file.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Florida Backdoor Bill Fails [Ed: They have the back doors regardless]
A Florida bill requiring encryption backdoors failed to pass.
-
Security Week ☛ Security Firm Andy Frain Says 100,000 People Impacted by Ransomware Attack
Andy Frain was targeted by the Black Basta ransomware group in 2024 and the hackers have stolen a wide range of information.
-
Security Week ☛ 437,000 Impacted by Ascension Health Data Breach
Ascension Health has notified the HHS that more than 437,000 people were affected by a recently disclosed data breach.
-
Security Week ☛ Asus DriverHub Vulnerabilities Expose Users to Remote Code Execution Attacks
Two vulnerabilities in ASUS’s pre-installed software DriverHub can be exploited for remote code execution.
-
Security Week ☛ US Deportation Airline GlobalX Confirms Hack
Global Crossing Airlines is investigating a cybersecurity incident after Anonymous hackers targeted its systems.