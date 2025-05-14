RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2025



Quoting: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 starts trickling quietly out —

Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers, days ahead of its expected debut at next week's Red Hat Summit.

It's not official yet, but there are signs that RHEL 10 has quietly landed for some of the IBM subsidiary's paying customers. It doesn't appear on Red Hat's list of RHEL release dates – unless you switch the site language to Japanese, when the page reveals...