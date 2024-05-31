Games: Steam, Free Software, and Censorship of Facepunch
My formative games
I’m not a huge gamer. I’ve got a few consoles, I’ve played a fair few games, but I would never say it’s my number one hobby, and I can go weeks in between switching any console on. But there are a handful of games that I think are a big part of my formative years.
Rack and Slay answers the question of "what if a dungeon crawler was like billiards"
Answering the question you didn't think to ask, Rack and Slay has shown up to show you what happens when you combine a dungeon crawler with something resembling billiards and pool. It's as odd as it sounds but it works. Note: personal purchase.
Dev of crowdfunded WW1 survival-horror game CONSCRIPT cancels Linux and macOS versions
CONSCRIPT from Jordan Mochi/ Catchweight Studio and publisher Team17 is a promising looking first world war survival-horror that was crowdfunded back in 2020. Now the developer has cancelled the planned Linux and macOS versions.
Super-chilled management game Minami Lane adds full controller support
Minami Lane from Doot / Blibloop released with Native Linux support back in February, and the developer just released a major update adding in controller support.
Athena Crisis looks a lot like Advanced Wars and now its code is open source
Entering Early Access on Steam back in March, Athena Crisis clearly takes inspiration from the classic Advanced Wars and now the code has been made open source.
Over 30,000 people are clicking a picture of a Banana on Steam
Never a dull day on Steam, with there now being a game where all you do is just click a picture of a Banana. Yes, that's it and over 30,000 people are playing it right now.
Team Fortress 2 fans have launched a new campaign to get Valve to save it
Valve fans sure are passionate and they're once again trying to get Valve's attention to sort out various problems in Team Fortress 2.
Garry Newman of Facepunch comments on the Nintendo takedown of Garry's Mod content
Recently it was pretty big news that Nintendo issued takedowns to Facepunch for Garry's Mod content, and now Garry Newman of Facepunch (developer of Garry's Mod and Rust) has written up a blog post with some comments on it.