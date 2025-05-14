news
Proprietary Traps and Openwashing
It's FOSS ☛ Handling Indentation in VS Code [Ed: It's FOSS must be thick; VS Code is proprietary spyware of Microsoft, yet this site keeps promoting it like it's FOSS]
VS Code lets you control indentation your way, whether you want to set it globally, per project, or even per language basis.
XDA ☛ WSL is the best feature added to Windows in the last decade [Ed: At least they clarify this is Windows; the goal of WSL is to attack and deny adoption of GNU/Linux]
WhichUK ☛ Google withdraws support for older Nest thermostats: what to do if you're affected
The changes, coming later this year, mean that customers will no longer receive crucial software or security updates
Amazon Inc ☛ Enhanced remote desktop experience: Amazon DCV with Amazon Linux 2023
Amazon DCV has evolved as a powerful remote display protocol, enabling secure high-performance remote desktop access and application streaming. This blog talks about how DCV remote display capabilities are now integrated with Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023).
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Anaconda releases data science platform optimized for open-source development [Ed: Openwashing garbage with slop thrown in]
Anaconda Inc., the developer of an open-source data science platform, today announced a unified artificial intelligence development platform purpose-built for use with open-source software.
