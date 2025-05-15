news
Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)
-
Sven Hoexter: Disable Firefox DRM Plugin Infobar
... or how I spent my lunch break today.
An increasing amount of news outlets (hello heise.de) start to embed bullshit which requires DRM playback. Since I keep that disabled I now get an infobar that tells me that I need to enable it for this page. Pretty useless and a pain in the back because it takes up screen space.
-
LibreWolf
This project is a custom and independent version of Firefox, with the primary goals of privacy, security and user freedom.
LibreWolf is designed to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, while also including a few security improvements. This is achieved through our privacy and security oriented settings and patches. LibreWolf also aims to remove all the telemetry, data collection and annoyances, as well as disabling anti-freedom features like DRM.