Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More
CNX Software ☛ M5Stack Tab5 Review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first try of the ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 5-inch IoT devkit
I’ve just received a review sample of the M5Stack Tab5 ESP32-P4 IoT development kit, which looks like a small tablet with a 5-inch touchscreen display, a 2MP front-facing camera, an ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 wireless module, and various expansion interfaces. Today, I’ll go through an unboxing, a (partial) teardown, and have a quick try with the default firmware and GUI, before checking out how to program the device in the second part of the review.
Hackaday ☛ RADUGA: The Retro Computer From Behind The Curtain
When [Kasyan] was six years old, he saw a RADUGA computer, a Russian unit from the 1990s, and it sparked his imagination. He has one now that is a little beat up, but we feel like he sees it through his six-year-old eyes as a shiny new computer. The computer, which you can see in the video below, was a clone of the Spectrum 48K.
CNX Software ☛ $39 ODROID-C5 is a power-efficient Amlogic S905X5M SBC with 4GB RAM, no heatsink needed
Hardkernel ODROID-C5 is a lower-cost upgrade to the ODROID-C4 SBC with a faster and more efficient Amlogic S905X5M quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and almost the same features as the previous generation Amlogic S905X3 single board computer.
Hackaday ☛ Fancy Adding A Transputer Or Two To Your Atari ST?
Has anybody heard of the ATW800 transputer workstation? The one that used a modified Atari ST motherboard as a glorified I/O controller for a T-series transputer? No, we hadn’t either, but transputer superfan [Axel Muhr] has created the ATW800/2, an Atari Transputer card, the way it was meant to be.