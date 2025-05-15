news
Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's a statement from Valve on the reported Steam data breach
There's been reports of a Steam data breach recently, and instead of jumping the gun I reached out to Valve first to see what was going on.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.0.6 released with AMD GPU fixes for DOOM: The Dark Ages on Linux
The open source Mesa 25.0.6 graphics drivers bug-fix release is out now, and thankfully this one comes with the updates needed to run DOOM: The Dark Ages on Linux with Proton when you have an AMD GPU.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rogue Worlds is a free chaotic tactical roguelite platformer out now with Linux and Steam Deck support
Rogue Worlds is a new free chaotic tactical roguelite platformer that's a spin-off of Aura of Worlds, a paid bigger game from developer Cognitive Forge. It looks really good and can't argue with that price.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The fusion of deck-building and space-Tetris in the demo of Moonsigil Atlas has totally hooked me
Moonsigil Atlas has a demo out now and it's already shot right up to the top of my wishlist. The idea of fusing a Slay the Spire styled deck-builder with something sort-of Tetris-like is just incredibly slick.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rescue Ops: Wildfire could be a good one for co-op fans where you fight raging infernos
Rescue Ops: Wildfire is an upcoming immersive firefighter simulation game where you (and friends, if you have any) get to attempt to put out dynamic, unpredictable mega-fires.
GamingOnLinux ☛ More Intel CPU security flaws revealed with Branch Privilege Injection
We only just had the reveal of Training Solo from VUSec for Intel and Arm, and now we have another security flaw in Intel CPUs with Branch Privilege Injection.
GamingOnLinux ☛ S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition announced with Steam Deck support
GSC Game World have just announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition that will launch on May 20th with enhanced versions of Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), Clear Sky (2008), and Call of Prypiat (2009). They will be coming with various upgrades and Steam Deck support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rift Riff is a beautifully designed tower defense game about pumping juice
Rift Riff is all about jumping through portals (okay Rifts, whatever) and extracting precious juice. Monsters don't like you doing that though but the juice must flow. It's out now with Native Linux support. Note: key sent by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-1 released with Proton 10 and fixes for Marvel Rivals, Oblivion Remastered and more on Linux / Steam Deck
Thomas "GloriousEggroll" Crider has released GE-Proton 10-1 bringing over all the changes from Proton 10 Beta to this community-made compatibility layer, along with lots of specific game fixes for Linux / SteamOS + Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 update brings new server options like Friends Only and relaxed chat rules for all players
Valve are on a bit of a roll lately with multiple nice Team Fortress 2 (TF2) updates coming in to fix up various issues. The latest changes the networking options for making your own game, allowing you to set who can join it.