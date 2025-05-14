Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More

Last week, we released syslog-ng 4.8.2, containing a CVE fix along with improvements to the Elasticsearch and S3 destinations. As such, an upgrade is highly recommended. Version 4.8.3 does not bring any code changes, just a fix to the release process.

So, why the new release? The “official” syslog-ng source release is generated by a script from syslog-ng sources on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and includes Makefiles, a configure script and man pages. This source is used by most GNU/Linux distributions and BSD variants, and the 4.8.2 release includes everything it needs to include.