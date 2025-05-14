news
Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More
-
Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng 4.8.3 is now available
Last week, we released syslog-ng 4.8.2, containing a CVE fix along with improvements to the Elasticsearch and S3 destinations. As such, an upgrade is highly recommended. Version 4.8.3 does not bring any code changes, just a fix to the release process.
So, why the new release? The “official” syslog-ng source release is generated by a script from syslog-ng sources on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and includes Makefiles, a configure script and man pages. This source is used by most GNU/Linux distributions and BSD variants, and the 4.8.2 release includes everything it needs to include.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.33: Job's Backoff Limit Per Index Goes GA
In Kubernetes v1.33, the Backoff Limit Per Index feature reaches general availability (GA). This blog describes the Backoff Limit Per Index feature and its benefits.
-
Announcing Istio 1.24.6
If you use
**within an
AuthorizationPolicy’s path field, it is recommended you upgrade to Istio 1.24.6.
Removed the restriction where revision tag only worked when
istiodRemotewas not enabled in the istiod helm chart. Revision tags now work as long as the
revisionTagsis specified without regard to whether
istiodRemoteis enabled or not. (Issue #54743)
-
Announcing Istio 1.25.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.25.2 and Istio 1.25.3.
-
Free GATE-12 gives you envelopes and patterns on Mac, Windows, and Linux
Trigger envelopes and synced patterns of shapes and gates on macOS, Windows, and Linux – for free. GATE-12 by tiagolr has some features you’ve probably seen before, but combined in clever ways and elegantly integrated, plus the price is right.