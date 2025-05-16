What I could do was set up a proper IT system, structured to make data management transparent and traceable.

I planned - and got immediate approval for - the purchase of routers, switches, various networking devices and a server with several disks. The OS of choice, as was my habit at the time, was NetBSD. Thanks to XEN, I set up multiple VMs. One handled the NAS duties (using Samba, so PCs could connect and store files directly there), another ran Archivista. I even worked on translating Archivista’s interface into Italian, since it wasn’t yet localized, just to make it easier for users.