Every so often people yearn for a lost (1980s or so) era of 'single user computers', whether these are simple personal computers or high end things like Lisp machines and Smalltalk workstations. It's my view that the whole idea of a 1980s style "single user computer" is not what we actually want and has some significant flaws in practice.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Am I online?
Recently, I was working on an application that needed to know if it was connected to the internet. A common way to do this is to ping DNS servers like 8.8.8.8 (Google) or 1.1.1.1 (Cloudflare). However, this uses the ICMP protocol (which only checks for basic network connectivity), while I wanted to exercise the full stack used by real HTTP clients: DNS, TCP, and HTTP.
Stefano Marinelli ☛ The Server That Wasn't Meant to Exist
What I could do was set up a proper IT system, structured to make data management transparent and traceable.
I planned - and got immediate approval for - the purchase of routers, switches, various networking devices and a server with several disks. The OS of choice, as was my habit at the time, was NetBSD. Thanks to XEN, I set up multiple VMs. One handled the NAS duties (using Samba, so PCs could connect and store files directly there), another ran Archivista. I even worked on translating Archivista’s interface into Italian, since it wasn’t yet localized, just to make it easier for users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostfixAdmin on Fedora 42
PostfixAdmin is a powerful web-based management interface that simplifies the administration of mail servers running Postfix. By providing an intuitive dashboard for managing virtual domains, mailboxes, and aliases, PostfixAdmin eliminates the need for manual configuration file editing and complex command-line operations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Fedora 42
Rust has rapidly gained popularity as a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency. With its memory safety guarantees without sacrificing performance, Rust has become an essential tool for modern developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Puppet on Manjaro
Puppet stands as one of the most powerful configuration management tools available for GNU/Linux systems today. For Manjaro users seeking to automate their infrastructure management, Puppet offers a robust solution that combines ease of use with enterprise-grade capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Windsurf on Fedora 42
Windsurf represents the cutting edge of AI-augmented development environments, bringing transformative features to developers working on the Fedora platform. As Fedora 42 continues to gain popularity among developers seeking a robust and flexible GNU/Linux distribution, integrating advanced tools like Windsurf can significantly enhance productivity and coding experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nessus Security Scanner on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Security Scanner on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Nessus Security Scanner stands as one of the most powerful vulnerability assessment tools available to security professionals today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHPList on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHPList on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. PHPList is an open-source email marketing and newsletter management tool widely used by businesses and organizations to manage mailing lists and distribute newsletters efficiently.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Odoo 17 on AlmaLinux 10
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a suite of open-source business applications. It is widely regarded as a leading open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. The most used modules for Odoo include Point of Sale (POS), Inventory, CRM, Website, Live Chat, e-Commerce, Billing, Accounting, Warehouse, etc.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install ngrok on Ubuntu or Debian
ngrok is a service that allows you to expose your localhost to public.
With ngrok you can share your localhost app so that other users can access it without having to host it in a server.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Debian on WSL backdoored Windows 11 [Ed: This is not GNU/Linux but Microsoft's EEE against it]
Did you know you can run Debian under Windows? With backdoored Windows subsystem for Linux, you can install and use Debian on your backdoored Windows computer.
With WSL you can run multiple linux distros at the same time, all you need is having WSL installed in your machine.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Change File or Directory Permissions via the GNU/Linux Terminal
Changing file permissions gives precise control over who can read or write to a file or directory, or who can execute a script or program. Let’s learn how to control these settings from the command line.