Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Gábor Melis ☛ PAX PDF Output
Thanks to Paul A. Patience, PAX now has PDF support. See pax-manual-v0.4.1.pdf and dref-manual-v0.4.1.pdf. The PDF is very similar to the HTML, even down to the locative types (e.g [function]) being linked to the sources on GitHub, but cross-linking between PDFs doesn't work reliably on most viewers, so that's disabled. Also, for reading PDFs so heavy on internal linking to be enjoyable, one needs a viewer that supports going back within the PDF (not the case with Chrome at the moment). Here is a blurry screenshot to entice: [...]
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird for Mobile April 2025 Progress Report - The Thunderbird Blog
Here is an update of what Thunderbird’s mobile community has been up to in April 2025. With a new team member, we’re getting Thunderbird for iOS out in the open and continuing to work on release feedback from Thunderbird for Android.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Linuxiac ☛ Google vs. Nextcloud: File Uploads Broken, Competition in Jeopardy
Until recently, the Nextcloud Files app for Android enjoyed full read‐and‐write access to all file types on users’ devices—a capability granted back in 2011. However, users of the popular app now discovered an unpleasant surprise – they could no longer upload arbitrary files, only photos and videos.
Raymond Camden ☛ Finding Your Next Amusement Park Ride with APIs
In this case, my googling landed me on Queue Times, a website which provides wait times and a whole lot more for amusement parks around the world. Best of all, they've got a free API that's easy to use and doesn't require any kind of authentication. This got me thinking about what could be built with these APIs and what I'd like to see if I was at a park. I came up with not one, but two interesting ideas, and today I'm going to share the first.
