Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

In this case, my googling landed me on Queue Times, a website which provides wait times and a whole lot more for amusement parks around the world. Best of all, they've got a free API that's easy to use and doesn't require any kind of authentication. This got me thinking about what could be built with these APIs and what I'd like to see if I was at a park. I came up with not one, but two interesting ideas, and today I'm going to share the first.