3 Years Since Moving to Static
In summer of 2022 we had repaired some database-related issues, which impacted Drupal. Lots of bots kept hammering on the database, occasionally causing problems. Some problems were so big that they took many hours to address them.
We decided to move away from Drupal and by late summer we made Drupal "legacy" (for older pages) while starting afresh with our new system for all new pages.
The move was well overdue and it paid off. We no longer have such problems.
The moral of the story: go static. It may not seem as "fancy", but you will have far fewer problems and costs will go down. It'll also get easier to keep maintaining old pages/material. █