On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

original

3 Years Since Moving to Static

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2025,

updated May 16, 2025



In summer of 2022 we had repaired some database-related issues, which impacted Drupal. Lots of bots kept hammering on the database, occasionally causing problems. Some problems were so big that they took many hours to address them.

We decided to move away from Drupal and by late summer we made Drupal "legacy" (for older pages) while starting afresh with our new system for all new pages .

The move was well overdue and it paid off. We no longer have such problems.

The moral of the story: go static. It may not seem as "fancy", but you will have far fewer problems and costs will go down. It'll also get easier to keep maintaining old pages/material. █