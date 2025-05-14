Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux

You can't blame the first prophecy of the "Year of the Linux desktop" on me. No, I've certainly been a true believer, but the credit -- or blame, if you must -- goes to Dirk Hohndel, Linux kernel developer and Verizon's senior director of the Open Source Program Office.

Hohndel confessed that "in 1999 he was the first to predict the 'Year of the Linux desktop.' Predictions are hard," he continued wryly, "especially about the future. But if I changed it from the year of Linux desktop and changed it to a decade and a half from now, client computing will be mostly Linux, which has happened."