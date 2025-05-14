news
Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux
-
Hackaday ☛ Turning A Chromebox Into A Proper Power-Efficient PC
Google’s ChromeOS and associated hardware get a lot of praise for being easy to manage and for providing affordable hardware for school and other educational settings. It’s also undeniable that their locked-down nature forms a major obstacle and provides limited reusability.
-
ZDNet ☛ 5 factors steadily fueling Linux's desktop rise
You can't blame the first prophecy of the "Year of the Linux desktop" on me. No, I've certainly been a true believer, but the credit -- or blame, if you must -- goes to Dirk Hohndel, Linux kernel developer and Verizon's senior director of the Open Source Program Office.
Hohndel confessed that "in 1999 he was the first to predict the 'Year of the Linux desktop.' Predictions are hard," he continued wryly, "especially about the future. But if I changed it from the year of Linux desktop and changed it to a decade and a half from now, client computing will be mostly Linux, which has happened."
-
HowTo Geek ☛ This Is How I Dual Boot Windows and Linux Without the Headache
Windows once had a native "Windows to Go" feature, but it had specific hardware requirements that made it a bit unpopular. Luckily, you can still create a portable Windows installation with a third-party program if you need one. Here's how.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to clear cache and temp files in Linux to speed up your system fast
Linux runs very well on all types of systems. It's built for speed and proves to me, on a daily basis, how superior it is in terms of speed and reliability.
That doesn't mean it's perfect. Things happen (albeit rarely) that can add to a system slowdown. One such issue can be internal storage that has been used up. I remember, a few years ago, I was working on a Linux server that had become almost unresponsive. Turns out a rogue application was dumping tons of temporary and cache files, causing the drive to keep filling up. I had to remove those files before I could even begin to troubleshoot the issue.