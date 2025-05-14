KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025

Last month, I attended the KDE India conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from the 4th to the 6th of April. I made my mind to attend when Sahil told me about his plans to attend and giving a talk.

A day after my talk submission, the organizer Bhushan contacted me on Matrix and informed me that my talk had been accepted. I was also informed that KDE will cover my travel and accommodation expenses. So, I planned to attend the conference at this point. I am a longtime KDE user, so why not ;)

I arrived in Ahmedabad, the twin city of Gandhinagar, a day before the conference. The first thing that struck me as soon as I came out of the Ahmedabad airport was the heat. I felt as if I was being cooked—exactly how Bhushan put it earlier in the group chat. I took a taxi to get to my hotel, which was close to the conference venue.

Later that afternoon, I met Bhushan and Joseph. Joseph lived in Germany. Bhushan was taking him to get a SIM card, so I tagged along and got to roam around. Joseph was unsure about where to go after the conference, so I asked him what he wanted out of his trip and had conversations along that line.

Later, Vishal convinced him to go to Lucknow. Since he was adamant about taking the train, I booked a Tatkal train ticket for him to Lucknow. He was curious about how Tatkal booking works and watched me in amusement while I was booking the ticket.

The 4th of April marked the first day of the conference, with around 25 attendees. Bhushan started the day with an overview of KDE conferences in India, followed by Vishal, who discussed FOSS United’s activities. After the lunch, Joseph gave an overview of his campaign to help people switch from backdoored Windows to GNU/Linux due to environmental and security reasons. He continued his session in detail the next day.