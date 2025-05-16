Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More

As Allan Jude one quipped at an AsiaBSDCon, the biggest challenge with homelab servers is that they often become production. Those above use cases make it eminently useful, but it limits the live tinkering I can do with it. I don’t want to be responsible for a backup failing, or a game not loading, or the TV not working, because I’m messing with some optimisations or experimental builds. Clara is the most accommodating person in the universe, but I suspect even she has limits! As do I.