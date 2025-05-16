news
Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More
Purism ☛ Apple Moves iPhone Production to India—Purism Has Been Leading the Way for Years
While India’s expanding manufacturing base, spearheaded by contract manufacturers like Foxconn, provides new opportunities for Apple, challenges remain. China has started delaying the export of critical manufacturing equipment needed to scale Indian production—highlighting the geopolitical complexities companies now face.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Insights from a teacher trainer: Schools are ready to engage in AI — what they need is support
Dan Shilling from Parent Zone shares insights from teacher training, exploring how Experience AI is making a difference.
CNX Software ☛ Satellite1 Dev Kit is an Home Assistant-compatible DIY voice assistant with ESP32-S3 module, XMOS XU316 audio processor
FutureProofHomes’ Satellite1 Dev Kit is a DIY voice assistant comprised of an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth board running ESPHome and an audio “HAT” based on XMOS XU316 audio processor designed for Home Assistant compatibility. It can be used as a smart speaker with a 25W amplifier, a headphone jack, and a built-in 4-microphone array, a music player, and an environmental monitoring system with temperature, humidity, luminosity, and presence sensors. The HAT can also be used with a Raspberry Pi with a 40-pin GPIO header, and two extra 40-pin connectors are reserved for future accessories.
Ruben Schade ☛ Building a new home server?
As Allan Jude one quipped at an AsiaBSDCon, the biggest challenge with homelab servers is that they often become production. Those above use cases make it eminently useful, but it limits the live tinkering I can do with it. I don’t want to be responsible for a backup failing, or a game not loading, or the TV not working, because I’m messing with some optimisations or experimental builds. Clara is the most accommodating person in the universe, but I suspect even she has limits! As do I.
Quentin Santos ☛ Talking to Espressif’s Bootloader
In my article about Espressif’s Automatic Reset, I briefly showed UART output from the bootloader, but did not go in more details. In this article, I want to go just a bit further, by showing some two-way interactions.
Michael Stapelberg ☛ My 2025 high-end Linux PC 🐧
Turns out my previous attempt at this build had a faulty CPU! With the CPU replaced, the machine now is stable and fast! 🚀 In this article, I’ll go into a lot more detail about the component selection, but in a nutshell, I picked an Intel 285K CPU for low idle power, chose a 4TB SSD so I don’t have to worry about running out of storage quickly, and a capable nvidia graphics card to drive my Dell UP3218K 8K monitor.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Installing an outdoor GPS antenna for more accurate time
I put up the antenna after realizing how indoor GPS reception is just never that great, due to a variety of factors (like multipath propagation and interference), even if I placed my antennas up in the plenum space right under the roof. Of course, it doesn't help that my studio has a metal roof :)