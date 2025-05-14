news
NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
Linux users have been able to use an official, comprehensive command-line interface for NordVPN for many years.
The addition of a graphical user-interface (which can be used alongside the command-line one) should help the company broaden access to its services by making it easier to use NordVPN without needing to look up commands and type them in.
