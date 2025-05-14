news
Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Saleblazers mixes shopkeeping and co-op survival with a fresh patch adding UI scaling for Steam Deck
Saleblazers is an Early Access survival game that seems to be a little more on the unique side, with it adding in a shopkeeper element and now it should play better on Steam Deck and perhaps from your sofa on a living room PC too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Granvir: Zero Front is a fresh 3rd-person customizable mech-combat prologue out on Steam
Love customising mechs and going into battle? Granvir: Zero Front is a new prologue, acting as a long-term demo for the bigger game of Granvir that's due out later. Seems to be worth a look if you love mech action. It's now available on Steam, it's free and has Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM: The Dark Ages needs workarounds on Linux with AMD GPUs, a fix has been merged into Mesa
With DOOM: The Dark Ages about to release for everyone on May 15th, and with Advanced Access available, it seems it needs some workarounds to run on Linux with AMD GPUs. This is likely what Valve already solved in SteamOS for Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ City-building on the back of a huge creature, The Wandering Village gets a big Story Update
The Wandering Village is such a sweet idea for a city-builder, taking place on the back of a huge walking creature. It's in Early Access with Linux / Steam Deck support and a big new update just arrived.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RimWorld in space, colony sim Stardeus gets a major upgrade with ship combat
Kodo Linija and publisher Paradox Arc have released a massive update to Stardeus, that's a bit like a RimWorld in space with ship-building. Now, it has ship to ship combat too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux GPU Control Application (LACT) gets a new fan control UI, automatic fan mode threshold on Nvidia
Linux GPU Control Application (LACT) is a wonderful open source app that allows you to tweak various settings for your GPU on Linux. The latest update brings some great new features, like the new fan control UI.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Black Mesa 'Resonance Decade' update out now with Linux and Steam Deck improvements and a big sale
Crowbar Collective just released a major update to their Half-Life remake Black Mesa, which includes a whole lot of improvements to celebrate their ten year Steam anniversary.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Counter-Strike 2 gets weekly missions and a Linux Wayland fix
Just recently, Valve updated Counter-Strike 2 to entice players to keep coming back with a new permanent weekly mission system. Additionally, a just released update improves the game on Linux with Wayland.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 gets another update with fixes from the community and relaxed in-game chat restrictions
Valve have released the latest small update to Team Fortress 2. Following on from the update released at the start of May, it's another that pulls in some community-provided fixes thanks to the source code being available as part of the Source SDK update.