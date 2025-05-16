Other Sites
On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.
KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.
Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.
That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.
LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.
- 'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
- Windows 10 support is ending
- 3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]
- System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
- Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.
- Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More
- Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
- Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
- RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit
- Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers
- You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How
- After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.
- BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]
- Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors
- Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.5, the fifth maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing some new features and many bug fixes.
- Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
- The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
- Redmagic’s 9-inch OLED Android tablet reportedly has a huge battery
- GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels
- Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor
- The Rockchip RK3588 processor family has been around for a few years now
- Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps
- Ubuntu’s “Questing Quokka” has begun its journey to release land
- Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME
- Looking for an application to play and organize classical music in Linux? Here’s one working in process
- Free and Open Source Software
- In celebration of accessibility
- Accessibility in the free and open source world is somewhat of a sensitive topic
- Today in Techrights
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features
- The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series for public testing, a major update promising many new features and improvements.
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More
- Events Leftovers
- Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
- Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More
- GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
- Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
- Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health
- The government of Suriname has adopted GNU Health for the Public Healthcare system
- Android Leftovers
- Android is making stolen phones unusable with enhanced theft protection
- today's leftovers
- Security and Fake Security
- IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
- LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Debian's AWKward essential set
- Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter
- Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
- Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]
- Today in Techrights
- Android Leftovers
- The fullscreen Google Account switcher on Android is just bad
- ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS
- Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux
- Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades
- Grafana 12 observability platform lands with Drilldown GA
- GNOME 49 Finally to Use Showtime as Default Video Player
- Due to GTK4 port, GNOME introduced some new core apps to replace the old ones
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Free and Open Source Software
- Proprietary Traps and Openwashing
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
- KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025
- FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops
- Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoEMP, Arduino, and More
- Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More
- Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux
- The 5 most customizable Linux desktop environments - when you want it your way
- NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
- NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app
- Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More
- today's howtos
- Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
- Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
- today's howtos
- Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32
- Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features
- Wintel TCO (Windows and Intel)
- Android Leftovers
- Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive
- Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
- Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
- Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling
- Nobara Linux 42 adopts Brave as default, offers kernel 6.14, GNOME 48, KDE 6.3.4
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy
- Two years ago, I bought a Slimbook Titan, a beefy machine running Linux
- RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project
- The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe
- 10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience
- Now that the dust has cleared from the grand unleashing of Ubuntu 25.04
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Updates From the 'Debian Family'
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
- Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
- Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
- Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
- today's howtos
- Today in Techrights
