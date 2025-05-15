Do you waddle the waddle?

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on May 15, 2025



KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Moreover, KDE Plasma 6.4 promises support for controlling whether a window has a titlebar and frame from its Task Manager context menu and support for fully disabling system tray icons from apps that lack an internal setting for this.

