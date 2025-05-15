news
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features
KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
Moreover, KDE Plasma 6.4 promises support for controlling whether a window has a titlebar and frame from its Task Manager context menu and support for fully disabling system tray icons from apps that lack an internal setting for this.