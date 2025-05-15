LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

The disclosure of the Spectre class of hardware vulnerabilities created a lot of pain for kernel developers (and many others). That pain was especially acutely felt in the BPF community. While an attacker might have to painfully search the kernel code base for exploitable code, an attacker using BPF can simply write and load their own speculation gadgets, which is a much more efficient way of operating. The BPF community reacted by, among other things, disallowing the loading of programs that may include speculation gadgets. Luis Gerhorst would like to change that situation with this patch series that takes a more direct approach to the problem.

While the potential to enable speculative-execution attacks may be a concern for any BPF program, the problem is especially severe for unprivileged programs — those that can be loaded by ordinary users. Most program types require privilege but there are a couple of packet-filter program types that do not (though the unprivileged_bpf_disabled sysctl knob can disable those types too). Among the many defenses added to the BPF subsystem is this patch by Daniel Borkmann, which was merged for the 5.13 release in 2021. It causes the verifier to treat possible speculative paths (for Spectre variant 1 in particular) as real alternatives when simulating the execution of a program, even though the verifier can demonstrate that such paths will not be taken in non-speculative execution. If the program does something untoward on one of those speculative paths, it will be rejected by the verifier.