Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The other week we shipped the 266th curl release. This counter is perhaps a little inflated since it also includes the versions we did before we renamed it to curl, but still, there are hundreds of them. We keep cranking them out at least once every eight weeks; more often than so when we need to do patch releases. There is no planned end or expected change to this system for the foreseeable future. We can assume around ten new curl releases per year for a long time to come.