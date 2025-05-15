news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Supported curl versions and end of life
The other week we shipped the 266th curl release. This counter is perhaps a little inflated since it also includes the versions we did before we renamed it to curl, but still, there are hundreds of them. We keep cranking them out at least once every eight weeks; more often than so when we need to do patch releases. There is no planned end or expected change to this system for the foreseeable future. We can assume around ten new curl releases per year for a long time to come.
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Apple’s Safari no longer displays the lock icon on its address bar
WebKit’s justification unfolds in two parts: 87% of all connections are now made over HTTPS, meaning secure connections are the norm; and “the presence of the lock could be creating a false sense of trustworthiness, if users instead believe it’s there to signal the website is trustworthy.”
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ TDF and LibreOffice website, blogs and social control media – Annual Report 2024
Our two main websites are vital sources of information for The Document Foundation and the LibreOffice software.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Providing next event as API with Eleventy’s Global Data Files and Netlify Functions
I have previously written about how I use Eleventy’s global data files to build community websites. For a while now, I’ve wanted to provide a programmatic way to read the next event information to use in other websites and this week I finally undertook the project. What started as a project to combine Eleventy’s global data files with Netlify’s serverless Functions turned into an interesting exploration about API design. I’ll write about both of those in this post.
