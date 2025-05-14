news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ UFW Firewall: How to Install, Configure, and Use It on Ubuntu/Debian
However, this connectivity is a double-edged sword, as it also opens the door for malicious activity, including the transmission of viruses, malware, and trojan apps, which can harm computers.
University of Toronto ☛ Using awk to check your script's configuration file
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a shell script with a relatively simple configuration file format that people can still accidentally get wrong. You'd like to check the configuration file for problems before you use it in the rest of your script, for example by using it with 'join' (where things like the wrong number or type of fields will be a problem). Recently on the Fediverse I shared how I was doing this with awk, so here's a slightly more elaborate and filled out version: [...]
Andrew Domain ☛ artisanal Object Storage
To add the qrcode generation feature for an app that I’m building, I would need to store the images somewhere, so that the user can retrieve them without computing them every time. To do that, I would need an object-storage.
Different cloud providers bill it in different ways. Most of my stuff I deploy it on Linode, that charges $5/month for some GBs of object storage and then an extra $0.002 for extra GB. Then Oracle Cloud offer it for free, but I wasn’t able to understand their UI to find the object storage. Then Vercel offer it for free on the developer tier, but then you have to install some sdk to access it? Nuts 🤷
So I figured.. how much space do I have on the local filesystem of my tiny nanode?
Ben Frain ☛ First adventures in View Transitions
If you don’t know what View Transitions do conceptually, here’s the overview: they allow you to transition from one view; which is how things are currently on the page, to the new view; how things are going to be after you have clicked a button (or performed any other action that would change the DOM in some way). This magic trick is performed by the browser taking an image of the before state, an image of the new state, and transitioning between the two. They have been supported in Safari since 18.0 and in Chrome since 111.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Fedora 42
Anaconda stands as the premier distribution for data scientists, researchers, and developers working in scientific computing and machine learning environments. With the release of Fedora 42, many users are looking to harness the power of Anaconda on this cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wkhtmltopdf on Fedora 42
Wkhtmltopdf is a powerful command-line utility that converts HTML pages to PDF documents with remarkable accuracy. Whether you’re a developer creating reports, a system administrator automating documentation, or an end user who needs to archive web content, installing wkhtmltopdf on Fedora 42 opens up efficient HTML-to-PDF conversion capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metabase on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metabase on CentOS Stream 10. Metabase stands out as one of the most powerful open-source business intelligence and analytics tools available today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fastfetch on CentOS Stream 10. Fastfetch has quickly become a popular system information tool among GNU/Linux enthusiasts who want a modern, efficient alternative to legacy tools like Neofetch.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Tailscale on Debian 12
Tailscale it's not just a VPN that you can use to encrypt your traffic and mask your public IP. With tailscale you can do way much that than.
How to Migrate WordPress to GCP Server Using WordOps and EasyEngine
Comprehensive guide on how to migrate WordPress to GCP server using either WordOps or EasyEngine, with special attention to optimising performance, securing your site, and troubleshooting common issues.