To add the qrcode generation feature for an app that I’m building, I would need to store the images somewhere, so that the user can retrieve them without computing them every time. To do that, I would need an object-storage.

Different cloud providers bill it in different ways. Most of my stuff I deploy it on Linode, that charges $5/month for some GBs of object storage and then an extra $0.002 for extra GB. Then Oracle Cloud offer it for free, but I wasn’t able to understand their UI to find the object storage. Then Vercel offer it for free on the developer tier, but then you have to install some sdk to access it? Nuts 🤷

So I figured.. how much space do I have on the local filesystem of my tiny nanode?