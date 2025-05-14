FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops

news

FreeBSD is an operating system for a variety of platforms which focuses on features, speed, and stability. It works with x86 (both 32 and 64 bit), ARM, AArch64, RISC-V, POWER, and PowerPC computers. It provides all the features that are nowadays taken for granted, such as preemptive multitasking, memory protection, virtual memory, multi-user facilities, SMP support, all the Open Source development tools for different languages and frameworks, and desktop features centered around X Window System, KDE, or GNOME.

FreeBSD is derived from BSD, the version of UNIX developed at the University of California, Berkeley. It is developed and maintained by a large community.

FreeBSD offers advanced networking, performance, security and compatibility features today which are still missing in other operating systems, even some of the best commercial ones.

With over 33,000 ported libraries and applications, FreeBSD supports applications for desktop, server, appliance, and embedded environments. FreeBSD is available free of charge and comes with the source code.