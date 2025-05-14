news
Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 19
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: End of OpenID authentication in Fedora Account System – May update
We announced the end of OpenID authentication in Fedora in March. The original date of this was set to 20th May 2025. The progress could be followed in this ticket.
Linux Magazine ☛ New Version of Flatpak Released
Flatpak 1.16.1 is now available as the latest, stable version with various improvements.