Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released

Five Years of Collaboration Between the Global Encryption Coalition and Internet Society Chapters

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.  

Bridging Tech and Policy: How Cat Easdon is Shaping the Future of Privacy and Security

Cat Easdon fell in love with computers as a child. She was captivated by how they worked, tinkering with both software and hardware until she confronted the foundational questions of trust, security, and privacy. These questions took on greater urgency after the 7/7 bombings in her hometown of London in 2005, which led to expanded surveillance in the name of security. Suddenly, the privacy risks she had been exploring felt very real. 

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

Raspberry Pi OS Update Finalizes Bookworm-Based Release Ahead of Debian Trixie

A new version of Raspberry Pi OS is now available, marking what is likely the final release based on Debian Bookworm before the upcoming transition to Debian Trixie later this year. The update introduces usability enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations across the system.

Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations

OpenMediaVault is now available via the armbian-config interface, offering users an easy way to deploy a network-attached storage system on supported single-board computers. The integration simplifies what was previously a multi-step manual process into a guided installation within the Armbian ecosystem.

9to5Linux

Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files

Inkscape 1.4.2 is here to introduce a new splash screen, add initial support for importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve files, add a new extension to the Clean up Paths feature to remove duplicate nodes and nodes that are closer than a given threshold, and improve importing of Affinity Designer (.afdesign) files.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates

Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.

Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 14, 2025

