today's leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] DFOH, MVP, and GILL: New ways of looking at BGP
In this episode of PING, Professor Cristel Pelsser, who holds the chair of Critical Embedded Systems at UCLouvain, discusses recent work measuring Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). She particularly focuses on the system described in the 2024 SIGCOMM ‘best paper’ award-winning research: “The Next Generation of BGP Data Collection Platforms“.
Dave Peck ☛ Just in time for PyCon...
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 891
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 891 for the week of May 4 – 10, 2025.
