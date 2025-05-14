news
Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
Latest Linux Benchmarks Show Bcachefs In Last Place
Bcachefs may be the newest, shiniest Linux filesystem that offers a number of advanced features, but performance doesn’t yet appear to be one of them.
Bcachefs is a copy-on-write (COW) filesystem, similar to the older, more mature Btrfs. Bcachefs is designed to offer many of the same features as Btrfs without the drawbacks. Unfortunately, it has had a rocky road to inclusion in the Linux kernel, with developer Kent Overstreet often clashing with Linux creator Linus Toralds, even earning a temporary ban from contributing to the kernel.
CVE-2024-26809: Critical nftables Vulnerability in Linux Kernel Could Lead to Root Access
A critical security flaw has been discovered in the Linux kernel’s nftables subsystem, which is responsible for packet filtering in modern Linux distributions. This flaw, a double-free vulnerability, allows local attackers to escalate their privileges and execute arbitrary code.
'World's first' AMD GPU driven via USB3 — Tiny Corp tests eGPUs on Apple Silicon, Linux and Windows also supported
This engineering marvel necessitated custom userspace GPU drivers and probably a patched adapter firmware as well.