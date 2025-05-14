Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3

Bcachefs may be the newest, shiniest Linux filesystem that offers a number of advanced features, but performance doesn’t yet appear to be one of them.

Bcachefs is a copy-on-write (COW) filesystem, similar to the older, more mature Btrfs. Bcachefs is designed to offer many of the same features as Btrfs without the drawbacks. Unfortunately, it has had a rocky road to inclusion in the Linux kernel, with developer Kent Overstreet often clashing with Linux creator Linus Toralds, even earning a temporary ban from contributing to the kernel.