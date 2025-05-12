news
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
Inkscape 1.4.2 is here to introduce a new splash screen, add initial support for importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve files, add a new extension to the Clean up Paths feature, improve importing of Affinity Designer (.afdesign) files, improve PDF importing, update translations, and fix numerous bugs.
Some Linux-specific fixes in this release address a crash that occurred when opening, importing or printing files using drag-and-drop with the Snap version of Inkscape, drag and drop in the Layers dialog on the KDE Plasma desktop environment with Wayland, and an issue with the Export dialog in the Snap package.