How to Install Parabolic on FunOS
Parabolic is a modern, user-friendly application for downloading audio and video from various platforms, such as YouTube, using the power of yt-dlp. If you’re using FunOS and want a graphical interface to handle media downloads easily, Parabolic is an excellent choice.
TecMint ☛ 10 Advanced Linux Commands You’ve Probably Never Used (Part 3)
TecMint ☛ Terminal Showdown: Bash vs Zsh vs Fish for Power Users
While there are various shell options available, Bash, Zsh, and Fish stand out as the most popular choices, each offering a unique set of features, making it crucial to understand their differences in order to select the right one for your needs.
Linux Handbook ☛ Send Slack Notifications from Shell Scripts
A very basic example that demonstrates that you can send notifications to a Slack channel from your shell scripts. Learn and build on top of it.