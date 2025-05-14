GNU/Linux Leftovers

May 12 is the International ME/CFS Awareness Day. Since I have been living with ME/CFS for some time, I want to use this day as an opportunity to talk a bit about this topic.

The Illness

The main symptom of ME/CFS is an intolerance against physical, cognitive, and emotional exertion. For me, that means that activities like preparing dinner or cleaning my room can overload my body. Usually, the full consequences of this only become visible after roughly 24 hours. The state after such an overload is also called a crash. The resulting symptoms for me include exhausted muscles, feeling like I got the flue, pain in joints and muscles, disrupted sleep, brain fog, headaches, and more. Depending on the severity, these symptoms will disappear again after a day or a week of rest. Not resting during a crash, is an easy way to prolong the symptoms and just feeling incredibly miserable. Following these limitations is a bit challenging at times. Therefore, some of these symptoms are quite a frequent issue for me.

In contrast to severe cases of ME/CFS, I’m usually still having a considerable amount of energy available, with a score of 30 on the CFIDS Disability Scale. Cases with a score 0, which implies being constantly bedridden and unable to care for oneself, do exist. One of the recent more prominent cases has been the one of Diana (Physics Girl).