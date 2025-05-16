news
The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet
The "End of 10" website is a cooperative effort to let people know that they have other options besides buying a new computer.
The campaign is a noble attempt to raise public awareness. It carries a simple, clear message in large, friendly letters: when Windows 10 reaches the end of its life in five months' time, you don't need to buy a new computer. According to its Mastodon account, the site is due to officially launch in two weeks, on May 28.
The team behind End of 10 has people from several different desktop environments and organizations, including folk from the KDE registered association, and the site's source code is hosted on KDE's GitLab.
One of the most interesting parts of the site is the list of places where visitors can find Linux support. There are over 70 around the world, but with a noticeable concentration so far in Germany. (Our favorite is the splendidly named Serious Cybernetics in Australia, and for clarity, nowhere near Sirius.) This list is a great idea, but it already badly needs categorization – we hope that gets done before the campaign launches.