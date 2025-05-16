On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2025



The "End of 10" website is a cooperative effort to let people know that they have other options besides buying a new computer.

The campaign is a noble attempt to raise public awareness. It carries a simple, clear message in large, friendly letters: when Windows 10 reaches the end of its life in five months' time, you don't need to buy a new computer. According to its Mastodon account, the site is due to officially launch in two weeks, on May 28.

The team behind End of 10 has people from several different desktop environments and organizations, including folk from the KDE registered association, and the site's source code is hosted on KDE's GitLab.

One of the most interesting parts of the site is the list of places where visitors can find Linux support. There are over 70 around the world, but with a noticeable concentration so far in Germany. (Our favorite is the splendidly named Serious Cybernetics in Australia, and for clarity, nowhere near Sirius.) This list is a great idea, but it already badly needs categorization – we hope that gets done before the campaign launches.

