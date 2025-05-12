news
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.
This release also adds a new ‘Freeze Frame’ option to the timeline, a File > New submenu with item for Project and generators, a Settings > Preview Scaling > 1080p option, a Settings > Player > External Monitor > DeckLink Gamma function with SDR and HLG HDR options, and HLG color transfer/gamma to GPU Effects.