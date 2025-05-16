news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How to run a fraud detection Hey Hi (AI) model on RHEL CVMs [Ed: Red Hat is once again acting as a reseller for proprietary spyware of Microsoft. It quit caring about anything at all.]
In this article, we will demonstrate how to run the fraud detection model using confidential virtual machines (CVMs) on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) running in the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure public cloud.
-
Red Hat ☛ How we use software provenance at Red Hat
At Red Hat, we’re creating a new build system for our community and products. In this article, I will teach you about software provenance and share some of our exciting ideas.
The Konflux platform
The Konflux platform is an open source, cloud native software factory focused on supply chain security.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift for virtualization users
To help you navigate evolving change and increasing costs, the latest Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift release introduces some helpful updates in key areas, including intelligent workload optimization to enhance resource management, an AI-optimized infrastructure platform ready for next-generation applications and new security updates, all without the need to reboot or interrupt runtime. Ready to dig into what these new features can do for you? Let's take a look!
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The secret to managing OpenStack at scale: Beyond basic monitoring
Think about your current environment. Can you see what's happening with your core services running outside OpenStack, like MySQL or RabbitMQ? Do you have a unified view of both your virtual machine (VM) and container metrics? For most organizations, the answer is no, and that's a critical gap in their operations.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Build an efficient “software factory” with Red Hat, accelerating automotive innovation
We can utilize the following key solutions to build a comprehensive development platform: [...]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating VM migration and modernization: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization sees strong partner ecosystem momentum
At the same time, OpenShift Virtualization supports organizations that want to modernize their infrastructure over time. By unifying VMs and containers on a single platform, it helps businesses streamline operations and move toward cloud-native architectures at their own pace. Customers can continue running traditional workloads while gaining the option to adopt containerization and modern development practices in the future, if and when they're ready. OpenShift Virtualization doesn't force a timeline—it provides the flexibility to modernize incrementally, on their terms.
-
PR Newswire ☛ CIQ Unveils Rocky Linux from CIQ for AI: Enterprise Linux Purpose-Built for Artificial Intelligence
CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and a leader in building high-performance software infrastructure, today announced the tech preview launch of Rocky Linux from CIQ for AI (RLC-AI), an operating system engineered and optimized for artificial intelligence workloads. Unlike general-purpose operating systems requiring extensive manual setup, configuration, validation and tuning, RLC-AI delivers out-of-the-box kernel-level and user-space optimizations designed specifically for AI model enablement, tuning, and inference, all while maintaining the stability and security expected from an enterprise-grade Linux distribution.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Windows 11 and Red Hat Linux hacked on first day of Pwn2Own
On the first day of Pwn2Own Berlin 2025, security researchers were awarded $260,000 after successfully demonstrating zero-day exploits for Windows 11, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle VirtualBox.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations was the first to fall in the local privilege escalation category after DEVCORE Research Team's Pumpkin exploited an integer overflow vulnerability to earn $20,000.
Hyunwoo Kim and Wongi Lee also got root on a Red Hat Linux device by chaining a use-after-free and an information leak, but one of the exploited flaws was an N-day, which led to a bug collision.