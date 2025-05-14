Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy

Looking for a quick way to record your Linux terminal without going through the hassle of using full-blown screen recorders? asciinema is what you're looking for, and I'll show you how to get started with it.

What is asciinema?

asciinema is a command-line tool for recording your terminal. Unlike traditional screen recorders, which need some initial setup to record your device screen, asciinema does it differently. It records your terminal session in a special format. You can replay the recording directly on the terminal and share it with others.