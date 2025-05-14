news
Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.33: Image Pull Policy the way you always thought it worked!
Image Pull Policy the way you always thought it worked!
Some things in Kubernetes are surprising, and the way
imagePullPolicybehaves might be one of them. Given Kubernetes is all about running pods, it may be peculiar to learn that there has been a caveat to restricting pod access to authenticated images for over 10 years in the form of issue 18787! It is an exciting release when you can resolve a ten-year-old issue.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ This Linux Tool Makes Terminal Recording Easy
Looking for a quick way to record your Linux terminal without going through the hassle of using full-blown screen recorders? asciinema is what you're looking for, and I'll show you how to get started with it.
What is asciinema?
asciinema is a command-line tool for recording your terminal. Unlike traditional screen recorders, which need some initial setup to record your device screen, asciinema does it differently. It records your terminal session in a special format. You can replay the recording directly on the terminal and share it with others.
-
GNOME ☛ Jan Lukas Gernert: Newsflash 4.0 (beta)
The big refactor
With Newsflash being one of the earliest gtk-rs applications it went through a lot of iterations already as the ecosystem evolved: [...]
-
Linuxiac ☛ Traefik Proxy 3.4 Debuts with Distributed Rate-Limiting and Smarter Load Balancing
Traefik Proxy 3.4 “Chaource” arrives with distributed rate-limiting via Redis, P2C load balancing, custom server URLs, and more polished features.