GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Filtering Containers in Ptyxis
Some people seem to have an outrageous number of containers on their system. That can create pretty bad performance with Ptyxis when it is using a
GtkPopoverMenuto show you the container list.
Varun R Mallya: GSoC and GNOME
I am Varun R Mallya, a 3rd-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. I’m now part of the GNOME community as a Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 intern :). I will be working on the Sysprof project under the mentorship of Christian Hergert.
What I’ll be doing in the coming weeks
My proposal titled “Adding eBPF profiling capabilities to Sysprof” aims to add eBPF profiling capabilities to Sysprof. This will allow users to profile their applications using eBPF, which is a powerful and flexible tracing technology for the GNU/Linux kernel. The project will involve implementing a new backend for Sysprof that uses eBPF to collect profiling data, as well as integrating this backend into the existing Sysprof user interface.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Qemu in Foundry
Now that libfoundry use has proliferated I need to get all the core abstractions in place for the proverbial
1.0.
There is already a device manager and provider abstraction in
libfoundrywith the typical back-ends. There are providers for the local system (so native architecture) and deviced which connects to a device on the local network.