GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More

I am Varun R Mallya, a 3rd-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. I’m now part of the GNOME community as a Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 intern :). I will be working on the Sysprof project under the mentorship of Christian Hergert.

What I’ll be doing in the coming weeks

My proposal titled “Adding eBPF profiling capabilities to Sysprof” aims to add eBPF profiling capabilities to Sysprof. This will allow users to profile their applications using eBPF, which is a powerful and flexible tracing technology for the GNU/Linux kernel. The project will involve implementing a new backend for Sysprof that uses eBPF to collect profiling data, as well as integrating this backend into the existing Sysprof user interface.