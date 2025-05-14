Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling

news

The Nobara Project has rolled out version 42, a brand-new release designed for gaming and content creation, marking the distribution’s first release developed entirely under its new rolling-release model.

The most noticeable switch comes at a browser level. After months of stress-testing several candidates, the development team has settled on Brave as the default web companion.

According to the project, Firefox-based options were hampered by a stubborn GPU crash when scrolling VRR-enabled short-form videos. At the same time, Chromium and Vivaldi stumbled on Google Meet when hardware acceleration was active.