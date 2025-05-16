news
Rust turns 10
Niko Matsakis: Rust turns 10
Today is the 10th anniversary of Rust’s 1.0 release. Pretty wild. As part of RustWeek there was a fantastic celebration and I had the honor of giving some remarks, both as a long-time project member but also as representing Amazon as a sponsor. I decided to post those remarks here on the blog.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.87.0 and ten years of Rust!
Live from the 10 Years of Rust celebration in Utrecht, Netherlands, the Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.87.0!
Today's release day happens to fall exactly on the 10 year anniversary of Rust 1.0!
Thank you to the myriad contributors who have worked on Rust, past and present. Here's to many more decades of Rust! 🎉
Linuxiac ☛ Rust Celebrates 10 Years of Stability
Happy 10th Anniversary, Rust! A decade of safe, fast, and reliable systems programming that reshaped how to build software.