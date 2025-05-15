Following Maxime’s presentation at RubyKaigi 2025, the Ruby developers meeting, and Matz-san’s approval, ZJIT has been merged into Ruby. Hurray! In this post, we will give a high-level overview of the project, which is very early in development.

ZJIT is a new just-in-time (JIT) Ruby compiler built into the reference Ruby implementation, YARV, by the same compiler group that brought you YJIT. We (Maxime Chevalier-Boisvert, Takashi Kokubun, Alan Wu, Max Bernstein, and Aiden Fox Ivey) have been working on ZJIT since the beginning of this year.