Speedtest tests your internet speed - LinuxLinks
Speedtest is a graphical librespeed client written using GTK4 and libadwaita.
This is free and open source software.
AdventureLog is a self-hostable travel tracker and trip planner - LinuxLinks
Starting from a simple idea of tracking travel locations (called adventures), AdventureLog has grown into a full-fledged travel companion. With AdventureLog, you can log your adventures, keep track of where you’ve been on the world map, plan your next trip collaboratively, and share your experiences with friends and family.
AdventureLog was created to solve a problem: the lack of a modern, open-source, user-friendly travel companion. Many existing travel apps are either too complex, too expensive, or too closed-off to be useful for the average traveler. AdventureLog aims to be the opposite: simple, beautiful, and open to everyone.
This is free and open source software.
GNOME Maps - find places around the world - LinuxLinks
Maps gives you quick access to maps all across the world. It allows you to quickly find the place you’re looking for by searching for a city or street, or locate a place to meet a friend.
Maps uses the collaborative OpenStreetMap database, made by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.
This is free and open source software.