Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Five Years of Collaboration Between the Global Encryption Coalition and Internet Society Chapters

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.  

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

Tor Project blog

Introducing oniux: Kernel-level Tor isolation for any Linux app

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2025

speedometer

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade

  
Windows 10 support is ending

 
3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]

  
The moral of the story: go static

 
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.

 
Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More

  
only a pair for now

 
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

  
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution

 
RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit

  
Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers

 
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

  
After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.

 
BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]

  
The demise of Windows is measurable

 
Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

  
Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.5, the fifth maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing some new features and many bug fixes.

 
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation

  
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Redmagic’s 9-inch OLED Android tablet reportedly has a huge battery

 
GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels

  
While I have largely moved on to one of my (too) many other devices

 
Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor

  
The Rockchip RK3588 processor family has been around for a few years now

 
Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps

  
Ubuntu’s “Questing Quokka” has begun its journey to release land

 
Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME

  
Looking for an application to play and organize classical music in Linux? Here’s one working in process

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
In celebration of accessibility

  
Accessibility in the free and open source world is somewhat of a sensitive topic

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

  
The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series for public testing, a major update promising many new features and improvements.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Events Leftovers

  
Educational and more

 
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  
Linux and more

 
Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More

  
Software news and reviews

 
GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More

  
some GNOME picks

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's site

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos from today

 
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
spin as usual

 
Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)

  
Mozilla blew it

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta

 
Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health

  
The government of Suriname has adopted GNU Health for the Public Healthcare system

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android is making stolen phones unusable with enhanced theft protection

 
today's leftovers

  
shows and Ubuntu

 
Security and Fake Security

  
back doors, too

 
IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing

  
IBM at it again

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More

  
10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
now outside paywalls

 
Debian's AWKward essential set

  
Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter

 
Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard

  
after Cherry

 
Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]

  
Search soon?

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
The fullscreen Google Account switcher on Android is just bad

 
ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS

  
Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux

 
Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades

  
Grafana 12 observability platform lands with Drilldown GA

 
GNOME 49 Finally to Use Showtime as Default Video Player

  
Due to GTK4 port, GNOME introduced some new core apps to replace the old ones

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Proprietary Traps and Openwashing

  
bad things

 
Security Leftovers

  
and TCO

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Debian and more

 
KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025

  
some events and programs

 
FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops

  
FreeBSD is available free of charge and comes with the source code

 
Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released

  
some Fedora leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoEMP, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More

  
leftovers about software

 
Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux

  
4 stories

 
The 5 most customizable Linux desktop environments - when you want it your way

  
What makes Linux the most flexible operating system on the planet

 
NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI

  
NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app

 
Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
one last batch tor today

 
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

  
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers, 10 total

 
Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32

  
Hardware picks

 
Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features

  
official blog

 
Wintel TCO (Windows and Intel)

  
Security breaches

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive

 
Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More

  
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files

  
Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling

  
Nobara Linux 42 adopts Brave as default, offers kernel 6.14, GNOME 48, KDE 6.3.4

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy

  
Two years ago, I bought a Slimbook Titan, a beefy machine running Linux

 
RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project

  
The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe

 
10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience

  
Now that the dust has cleared from the grand unleashing of Ubuntu 25.04

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Ubuntu and more

 
Updates From the 'Debian Family'

  
Debian updates

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest

  
Memories and plans

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More

  
Some hardware news

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3

  
Linux related news

 
Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy

  
Software updates

 
today's howtos

  
only a few more for now

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles