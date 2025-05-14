Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More

Zotac entered the handheld gaming PC space last summer with the launch of the Zotac Gaming Zone. Now the company is preparing to introduce a new model.

After showing off a prototype of the next-gen Zone handheld during CES in January, Zotac says it plans to bring the latest version to Computex in Taiwan later this month. As expected, it’ll be powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. But one surprise? It’ll run a custom Linux-based operating system.