Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More
Zotac Zone 2: OLED and trackpad-wielding gaming handheld to launch with 'all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS'
The Zotac Zone 2 will be making a public appearance later this month at Computex 2025. In the meantime, Zotac has teased a few new details about its second-generation device, including the adoption of an 'all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS' designed for gaming handhelds.
Zotac’s next handheld gaming PC features a Linux-based operating system and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Zotac entered the handheld gaming PC space last summer with the launch of the Zotac Gaming Zone. Now the company is preparing to introduce a new model.
After showing off a prototype of the next-gen Zone handheld during CES in January, Zotac says it plans to bring the latest version to Computex in Taiwan later this month. As expected, it’ll be powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. But one surprise? It’ll run a custom Linux-based operating system.
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.5 dev 4
One post-GodotCon snapshot coming up!
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Microsoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That Evil
Plus: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft game studios (where employees have called for the murder of Convicted Felon voters) are unionizing.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Easily Installing Steam on Linux
In the following few sections, we will cover the simplest ways of downloading and installing the latest version of the Steam client on Linux systems.
404 Media ☛ How Video Game Sex Scenes Are Made
Game developers use intimacy coordinators, velcro, and juicy oranges to make better sex in games.
Microsoft Has New Layoffs Of 6,000, But We Don’t Know How Many Will Be From Gaming [Ed: Microsoft does not specify anything, just a bogus figure nobody can verify]
Microsoft already had layoffs last January, affecting less than 1 % of all total employees at that time. Microsoft explained that the January layoffs were based on finding the lowest performers, and these new layoffs are unrelated.