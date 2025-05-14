Forget patching security holes — open source is building fortresses. Edera and CIQ are leading a new wave of hardened Linux and secure container tech built for the era of relentless cyberthreats.

Edera announced the launch of its first live demo environment for cloud container users at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe gathering last month. The portal allows users to interact directly with Edera Protect, test its functionality, and see how hypervisor technology works.

“We also launched an industry-wide initiative to establish strong isolation as a standard for cloud-native applications, and we invite organizations across the ecosystem to join us,” Kaylin Trychon, head of marketing at Edera, told LinuxInsider.